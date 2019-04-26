Man accused of touching women in USC bathroom stalls identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina Police Department has identified a suspect who attempted to touch women in bathroom stalls around campus.

Travis Savon McKie, 20, is wanted for assault-fondling.

On Monday, April 22 Mckie entered female restrooms located at the Jones Physical Science Building and Hamilton College and allegedly reached underneath the stall dividers in attempt to fondle females while in the stall, according to the reports.

Witnesses described the individual as an African American male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs.

McKie is believed to be wearing a long sleeved grey sweatshirt, dark pants, Adidas tennis shoes and carrying a dark in color backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.