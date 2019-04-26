Mistakes cost Gamecocks Friday night matchup against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Gamecock baseball team dropped its series opener at Missouri, 5-2, Friday night at Taylor Stadium.

Carolina used two-out magic to score a pair of runs in the third. George Callil singled and moved to second on Luke Berryhill’s single to left. Both runners came around to score as Andrew Eyster doubled down the line in left. Missouri came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third after a walk, two infield singles, an 8-6 fielder’s choice and a balk.

Missouri put up a run in the sixth as the Tigers started the inning with a double and a bunt single. Chad McDaniel scored on a wild pitch, giving Missouri a one-run lead. Missouri added a pair of unearned runs in the seventh, the big hit coming on a two-run single from Peter Zimmerman.

Morgan was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Callil and Eyster had two hits apiece to lead the offense.

GAMECHANGER

KEY STAT

Seven of Morgan’s eight hits allowed were singles, three of which were infield hits.

NOTABLE

Luke Berryhill extended his on-base streak to 22 games after his walk in the first inning.

The Gamecocks have dropped series opener seven times in conference play this season.

Carolina now leads the all-time series with Missouri, 14-8, and are 4-6 against the Tigers on the road.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Missouri will continue their three-game set Saturday night (April 27) at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET). The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.