Chase Elliott wins at Talladega

Chase Elliott has won the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, giving Chevrolet its first victory of the season.

Elliott took the lead shortly after a restart with four laps to go and worked with three other Chevy drivers to hold off the rest of the field. He won for the first time since October and went to victory lane about 100 miles from his hometown.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished second, followed by rookies Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric.

“What a day,” Elliott said.

Elliott is the sixth different driver to win through 10 races this season and locked up a playoff spot.

Elliott credited a meeting with all the Chevy drivers for the late-race teamwork.

The race ended under caution after David Ragan hit William Byron, who tagged Kyle Larson and sent him sliding across the track. Larson then flipped half a dozen times before coming to a stop.

Larson was able to get out of his mangled car and walk to a waiting ambulance.