67-year old West Columbia woman missing, deputies still searching

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department needs help locating a woman last seen 8 a.m. on Monday in West Columbia.

Cleo Davis, was last seen at the Southern Heritage Assisting Living on Charleston Highway where it is believed she walked away from the facility.

Davis is 67 years old, a black female, 5 feet and 6 inches and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, blue shoes and multi-colored shirt.

Davis does have medical conditions that require medications.

Anyone with information about Miss Davis’s location is asked to call 911 or the West Columbia Police Department at (8030 794-0721. You can also call CrimeStoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.