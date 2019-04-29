CPD: 17-year old arrested after crashing stolen car from North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department have arrested a 17-year old who was seen in Columbia driving a vehicle that was stolen during a reported carjacking case in Charlotte, N.C.

CPD officers were notified after Columbia-Richland 911 dispatchers said that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Mecklenburg County was traveling through Columbia.

After CPD officers listened to initial information from dispatchers, they spotted the car on Norman Street and initiated a traffic stop.

James Oxendine is accused of speeding away from the area and failing to stop for police blue lights and sirens.

Officers followed Oxendine to the intersection of Farrow and Christian Road, when Oxendine crashed into two brick mailboxes at a senior citizen’s home.

He then ran away from the crash scene and traveled across the street where two officers chased and arrested him.

Officers recovered a gun on the ground in close proximity to where he was apprehended.

After the crash Oxendine was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

Oxendine, faces multiple CPD charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a firearm by person under the age of 18

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Hit and Run

Reckless Driving

Failure to stop for blue lights and sirens

Failure to stop on police command

No driver’s license

Once charged, Oxendine will be transported and housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center