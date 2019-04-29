Troopers: Pedestrian killed after vehicle collision on I-20

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after a vehicle collision on Sunday.

Authorities say the incident happened on I-20 west bound at mile marker 65 around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was crossing the intersection and was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and had no injuries.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.