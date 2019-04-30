Gamecock transfer Felipe Haase heading to Mercer

MACON, Ga. – Former Gamecock Felipe Haase is joining Mercer, the school announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Osorno, Chile, Haase played his freshman and sophomore seasons under Frank Martin at South Carolina. He played in all 65 possible games during his two years in Columbia and has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining, but will sit out the upcoming 2019-20 season.

“Felipe has a great basketball IQ and is very skilled for a guy his size,” Gary said. “He possess the ability to stretch defenses and post up as well. We’re excited to have Felipe join our Mercer Family.”

Haase averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 21.5 minutes per game while helping the Gamecocks win 33 total games during his two seasons at South Carolina. The big man earned eight starts over two seasons and proved to be an immediate impact for the Gamecocks, tallying a double-double against UMass as a freshman and adding three double-digit scoring efforts as a sophomore.

Prior to South Carolina, Haase played for Mercer assistant coach Juan Cardona at Miami Christian School in Miami, Fla. A three-star recruit according to ESPN.com and 247sports.com, Haase played alongside fellow Mercer newcomer Neftali Alvarez , who announced his transfer from Fairfield to Mercer last week. Haase averaging 19.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as a senior and helped lead Miami Christian to a 2017 Class 2A state championship; he assisted on Alvarez’s game-winning basket as time expired in the title game.