Gamecock lacrosse raising funds for trip to National Championship Tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Gamecock Men’s Lacrosse team is conducting a fundraising blitz over the next month, according to the team.

The student-run organization, which has compiled a 14-2 record this season “pays their own way for everything that we do with membership dues.” But there’s a problem: the team only has funds secured through the end of April.

Through a gofundme page, the lacrosse team hopes to raise enough money to be able to pay for a trip to the National Championship Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah, after winning the SELC Conference Tournament this past weekend and locking a trip to the tournament.

According to the team, “every dollar donated will go directly towards plane tickets, hotel stay, bus travel etc.”

The page is set up, and you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/usc-lacrosse-mcla-national-tournament