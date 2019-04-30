Gamecock lacrosse raising funds for trip to National Championship Tournament
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Gamecock Men’s Lacrosse team is conducting a fundraising blitz over the next month, according to the team.
The student-run organization, which has compiled a 14-2 record this season “pays their own way for everything that we do with membership dues.” But there’s a problem: the team only has funds secured through the end of April.
Through a gofundme page, the lacrosse team hopes to raise enough money to be able to pay for a trip to the National Championship Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah, after winning the SELC Conference Tournament this past weekend and locking a trip to the tournament.
According to the team, “every dollar donated will go directly towards plane tickets, hotel stay, bus travel etc.”