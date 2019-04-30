Grandma pushing stroller across highway will also face charges in hit-and-run death

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they have charged both the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl and the grandmother who was pushing the girl across a highway in a stroller.

Investigators say Emily Hall was killed Friday night as she was being pushed across state Highway 51 in Florence.

The Associated Press reports that local news outlets quoted state police as saying 39-year-old Eric Snowden drove away without stopping. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crime involving death.

Troopers identified the grandmother as 55-year-old Priscilla Clendenin. They say she was drunk while pushing the stroller and has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.