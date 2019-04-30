New charge filed against suspect accused of killing Samantha Josephson

(Seymour Josephson/Facebook) Samantha Josephson

(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Nathaniel Rowland



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a USC student last month has a new criminal charge.

Greenville News reports Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Richland County court records.

Court records also say Rowland was previously charged with murder, kidnapping among other charges.

Columbia Police say on March 28, Rowland is accused of murdering Samantha Josephson, 21, after she mistook his car for her Uber after leaving a bar in Five Points.

Investigators say they later found her body in Clarendon County, as well as her blood inside Rowland’s vehicle.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

State lawmakers are currently working on a rideshare safety bill after Josephson’s death.