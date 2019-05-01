Cam Newton, Panthers surprise kids with visit to Columbia Wednesday

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was among the Panthers’ representatives who headed to Columbia, S.C., to help run a Play 60 camp. About 150 kids who attend after-school programs were surprised by Newton and a group that included fellow quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke and wide receivers DJ Moore, Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith.

“For us being down here, it really shows the two Carolinas. All love to everyone in Charlotte, but this is the Carolina Panthers,” Smith said. “So to have the opportunity to come on down here to Columbia and see some of the kids who may not have the opportunity that kids in Charlotte have is pretty cool.