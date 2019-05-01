Chancellor releases names of victims in UNC Charlotte shooting that killed 2, injured 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) – A student-organized vigil to unite and support the UNC Charlotte community is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday to honor the victims.

The UNC Charlotte Chancellor, Dr. Philip Dubois, released the names of the victims as 19-year old Reed Parlier of Midland, N.C. and 21-year old Riley C. Howell of Waynesville, N.C.

Four others were injured in the shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Trystan Terrell, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearm on educational property and discharging firearm on educational property.

Police have not released what they believe Terrell’s motive was for the shooting.