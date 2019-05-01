CPD searching for man attempting to get inside parked cars in Lake Katherine community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man trying to break-into cars in the Lake Katherine area on early Wednesday morning.

Columbia Police Department officers have released surveillance pictures from the most recent incident that happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 4500 block of Nandina Drive.

After reviewing the surveillance video, the homeowner noticed a white male suspect pulling on the vehicle door handles to figure out if the doors were locked.

Since the doors were locked, the suspect wasn’t able to rummage through the vehicle or steal belongings.

Investigators are also looking into similar incidents in the area:

1600 block of Shady Lane | 6:30 p.m. | 4-14-19 | Stolen Vehicle – Key left inside

4500 block of Nandina Road | 12:30 a.m. | 4-21-19 | Car Break-In

2400 block of S. Cedar Street | 2:45 a.m. | 4-22-19 | Stolen Vehicle (Later Recovered)

4600 block of Pine Grove Court | 11:00 p.m. | 4-30-19 | Car Break-In

1300 block of Sanford Road | 7:30 p.m. | 4-30-19 | Car Break-In

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.