Supt. Molly Spearman substitutes at a Lexington school, but says teachers “should not be walking out on their obligations”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Instead of attending today’s rally – a spokesperson for the Department of Education says Superintendent Molly Spearman filled in as a substitute teacher at Midway Elementary School in Lexington One.

Spearman was teaching 5 music classes from 1st to 5th grade and not only teaching = classes but also covered car and bus duty upon her arrival at 6:30 a.m. and stayed after school to do the same until leaving at 3:15 p.m.

In a statement released earlier this week, Spearman stated that while she supports teachers advocating for themselves – they should not be “Walking out on their obligations to students and families.”