Traffic Alert: Multiple car crash on I-20 near Monticello Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fire Department is reporting a multiple car accident near Monticello Road and asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: #I-20 EB is shutdown at this hour near Monticello Rd due to an accident involving multiple vehicles. Drivers should seek alternate routes. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/LyBXPOjr1E — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 1, 2019

????Richland: I20 east at the 68mm is blocked due to a crash. EXPECT delays while troopers work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/oEft0s7ulN — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 1, 2019