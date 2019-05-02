NCAA tennis tournament moves match times in Columbia

For the fourth straight season, the Gamecock women’s tennis team will host the NCAA Tournament, but due to incoming weather, this weekend’s matches have been moved up.

Carolina will not face UNF at noon Friday, following Virginia and Old Dominion at 9 a.m.

The winners advance to a 10 a.m. match on Saturday.

The Gamecocks enter the weekend on a 10-match win streak after defeating No. 1-ranked Georgia, 4-3, for the program’s first SEC Championship title.

Under SEC Coach of the Year Kevin Epley , Carolina has three individuals and two doubles teams ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) polls.

SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP Ingrid Martins sits at No. 4 in the singles poll, serving as South Carolina’s highest-ranked individual. This season, Martins has tallied an overall record of 26-6, including a 14-2 mark in dual matches. When facing ranked opponents, Martins is 12-2.

Also appearing on the singles list, Paige Cline comes in at No. 17. Cline owns an overall mark of 21-7 and is 12-4 at the No. 2 position for Carolina. In her last 10 matches, Cline has gone 7-1, with two going unfinished.

Ranked at No. 81, Mia Horvit is also 14-2 in dual matches and has an overall record of 21-5. Horvit has won six-consecutive matches at the No. 3 spot and is a perfect 6-0 in her last 10, having four go unfinished.

In doubles, Horvit and Martins are the No. 3-ranked tandem in the nation. Together they have amassed a 23-6 overall mark, going 13-4 in duals at the No. 1 position. Also ranked in doubles, Megan Davies and Rachel Rohrabacher sit at No. 39.