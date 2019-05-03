Lexington PD still searching for suspects involved in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department detectives are still seeking the identities of two subjects who robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard at gunpoint.

According to the police department, this robbery happened around Thursday on 2 a.m.

Investigators say the man was armed with a gun and stole multiple prescription medications and then leaving the scene with an unknown accomplice in a stole white Kia Optima.

Courtesy of Lexington Police Department. Suspect accused of robbing CVS.

Courtesy of Lexington Police Department. Suspect get away car.

(LPD/Twitter) CVS robbery suspect's wig.





Officials say the suspect took employees cell phones that were later discovered discarded near the scene.

Authorities say during the investigation where the victims’ mobile phones were found on North Lane Drive/SC-6, a black hair wig was found that is believed to have been worn by the armed robber.

Police say the wig may have been worn over dreads to disguise his identity.

Officers say a KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Det. Johnson at (803) 358-1557.

Detectives continue to investigate yesterday's armed robbery @cvspharmacy in the @TownLexingtonSC and need to identity the armed robber and the accomplice who was driving the vehicle. Have info? Please call @MidlandsCrime or Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557. pic.twitter.com/zR7F74p8Gu — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 3, 2019