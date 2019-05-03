Rosewood Crawfish festival brings food and fun to new location
Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Rosewood Crawfish Festival brings 10 thousand pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish, music giving neighbors from all over Columbia a chance to come together and enjoy in the Rosewood area as dozens celebrate the delicious seafood.
This year the festival is happening at the State Fairgrounds, a new location, but still on Rosewood Drive. Tickets will run you $10 dollars in advance, $15 dollars at the door, and if you plan on driving, parking inside the State Fairgrounds will cost $5 dollars.
Below is a look at the map for this years event taking place Saturday May 4th, 2019 from 11AM -8PM.
Festival Musical Line-Up
- Columbia Arts Academy Students 11 AM – 6 PM
- Fusion Jonez 11AM-12PM
- 12:00 – 1:00 • April B and the Cool
- 1:00 – 2:00 • Marshall Brown and the Rare Birds
- 2:00 – 3:00 • H3RO
- 3:00 – 4:00 • Dead Swells
- 4:00 – 5:00 • Terence Young Project
- 5:00 – 6:00 • Mckenzie Butler Band
- 6:00 – 8:00 • Jump, Little Children
For more information go to: http://rosewoodcrawfishfest.com/