Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg meet and greet

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —The parade of Presidential candidates continues in South Carolina.

Monday afternoon South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg took part in a meet and greet in Orangeburg.

The millennial candidate says he has an advantage over the other Democratic candidates because he feels he knows what young people want. He did admit however, that he needs help with African-American voters.

The 37-year-old would be the first Millennial and the first openly gay president if elected.