Gamecock women’s basketball adds McDonald’s All-American

By: Mike Olson

Dawn Staley added another name to her top-ranked 2019 recruiting class.

On Monday, Destiny Littleton announced her decision to transfer from Texas to South Carolina via twitter. Littleton, a former McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit in high school, spent two years at Texas where she played 33 games in her sophomore year averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In her time at Texas, she also recorded the third most minutes on the team during her sophomore season.

Coach Staley addressed the Gamecocks’ need for a point guard in the future with senior Ty Harris graduating after the 2019-2020 season. Although Littleton may not be able to play this upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules, she will at least be available for the 2020-2021 season after Harris graduates. Littleton hopes to apply for a waiver to be eligible to play this upcoming season.

In her high school career, Littleton averaged 33.3 points per game with 42 points per game during her senior year and scored over 4,000 points throughout her high school career.