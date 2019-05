SC woman charged with using her Jeep as ram with children inside

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry woman is accused of using her Jeep as a weapon against her husband.

SLED investigators say on Friday, Heather Collins repeatedly rammed her Jeep Patriot into a Honda Civic her husband was driving.

SLED says two children were in the Jeep with her at the time.

Collins faces charges of domestic violence of high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to property and two counts of child neglect.