5 major mayors in SC send a letter to legislators in support of the Panthers bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayors of five of the state’s largest cities sent a letter to the Senate today in support of the proposed tax incentives designed to bring the panthers practice facility to South Carolina.

The mayors of Columbia, Rock Hill, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, and Charleston signed the letter which calls on the General Assembly to support the measure which they say will benefit not just the York county area, but the entire state for years to come.

Mayor @JohnGettys1 and Mayors of @CityCharleston @CityofColumbia @CityGreenville & @MyrtleBeachGov urge @SCGOV senators to support the pro sports team bill. #SpoilerAlert: the economic importance of tourism to SC comes via the cities that are hubs for tourism. #citiesmeanbusiness pic.twitter.com/OcniLkkNzw — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) May 7, 2019