COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials at Midlands Gives say the event has already raised over $500K before 9 a.m. today!

Midlands Gives is an 18-hour giving event that raises money and awareness for local non-profits, presented by Central Carolina Community Foundation.

The event began at 6 a.m. today and runs through midnight on Wednesday.

Officials say 415 local organizations will take part in the event.

