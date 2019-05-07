Suspended Florence sheriff to ask for bond reconsideration

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Currently suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a motions hearing, according to the State Grand Jury’s Office.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Richland County Courthouse.

During the hearing, requested by Boone, the court will reconsider the terms of his current bond, particularly in regard to the requirement that he remain at his home and wear a monitoring device, the motion states.

Boone was indicted on April 24 by the South Carolina Grand Jury on one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The indictment alleges that Boone used both county and federal funds allocated to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for his own personal use, according to a news release.