Two Gamecocks earn SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —- No. 20 South Carolina softball had two players named to All-SEC Teams for their efforts in conference play during the 2019 season, the league office announced today. Jana Johns earned Second Team All-SEC honors while Madison Owens was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

This marks the second time since 2015 the Gamecocks had at least one student-athlete named to the first or second team and the third-straight year Carolina had someone named to the SEC All-Freshman squad.

Johns, who earned All-Freshman and All-Defensive Team honors last season, hit .308 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in SEC games this season.

Owens batted .282 with 11 hits and five walks on her way to a .364 on-base percentage in conference play.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network in the opening round of the SEC Tournament against Florida.