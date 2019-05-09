Four-star linebacker commits to Gamecocks Thursday

CLINTON, NC (WOLO) — Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks pulled in a four-star linebacker commitment Thursday.

Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba pledged to USC over scholarship offers from NC State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Clemson and Florida.

Kaba, a 6-foot-3 linebacker is ranked as the 10th-best player in North Carolina by 247sports.com and 17th nationally at outside linebacker, after leading Clinton to an 8-3 record last season.

“NC State and South Carolina were close to me,” Kaba said. “But I wanted to see that one thing that stood out and when I went to a USC practice, the coaches were engaging with the players. I like seeing myself at South Carolina.”

USC’s now has six commitments for the class of 2020.