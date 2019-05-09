SC jail needs workers now, job fair set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s largest detention center is facing a serious staffing shortage and officials are looking to hire those looking for work.

WCIV-TV reports there are about 90 vacancies currently out of nearly 400 jobs at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputy PJ Skipper says the job isn’t for everyone but it’s one that has kept her coming back every day for 23 years. She says initially she planned a short two-year stint, but realized working there is a calling. She says if she can make a difference with just one inmate, she’s done her job.

The sheriff’s office is holding a Career Day on Saturday. Those interested should bring a driver’s license or other ID and be ready to take tests to see if you qualify for the posts.