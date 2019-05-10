SCEMD unveils 2019 hurricane guide and update levels of OPCONs
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division has unveiled the 2019 hurricane guide for the upcoming hurricane season.
Officials say the guide will be available May 26th.
SCEMD also says they’re updating the state’s Operational Condition levels, or OPCONs, from five to three.
According to officials, these levels simplify the steps agencies need to go through to in order to fully activate emergency resources.
The list of the three levels of OPCONs are as follows:
OPCON ONE – Full Alert
- A disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring
- The State Emergency Operations Center is fully activated
- All agency personnel are activated or available for activation
OPCON TWO – Enhanced Awareness
- A disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state
- Emergency Operations Plans are implemented
- The State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated if necessary
OPCON THREE – Normal Daily Operations
- Agencies coordinate, plan, train and exercise as warranted
- Incidents are monitored by the State Warning Point and local emergency managers
