SCEMD unveils 2019 hurricane guide and update levels of OPCONs

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division has unveiled the 2019 hurricane guide for the upcoming hurricane season.

Officials say the guide will be available May 26th.

SCEMD also says they’re updating the state’s Operational Condition levels, or OPCONs, from five to three.

According to officials, these levels simplify the steps agencies need to go through to in order to fully activate emergency resources.

The list of the three levels of OPCONs are as follows:

OPCON ONE – Full Alert

A disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring

The State Emergency Operations Center is fully activated

All agency personnel are activated or available for activation

OPCON TWO – Enhanced Awareness

A disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state

Emergency Operations Plans are implemented

The State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated if necessary

OPCON THREE – Normal Daily Operations

Agencies coordinate, plan, train and exercise as warranted

Incidents are monitored by the State Warning Point and local emergency managers

For more information, click here.