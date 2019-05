Walmart is trying to compete with Amazon’s next day delivery

(CNN) – Amazon has some competition for its speedy delivery service.

Walmart rolled out its next day shipping Wednesday (5/15) in Phoenix and Las Vegas and wants to make it available to 75 percent of the country by the end of the year.

The move follows Amazon’s decision last month to offer free next-day shipping to its Prime members.

Walmart’s delivery applies to more than 200,000 items but customers must spend at least $35.