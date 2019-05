Bear spotted near the beach at Pawley’s Island

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WOLO) – When you head to the beach you probably don’t think about running into a bear.

But that was the case for Valerie Kane who captured this cell phone video of a black bear wandering through a neighborhood in the Litchfield area of Pawley’s island.

Officials with Department of Natural Resources say black bears are South Carolina’s largest land mammal and if you see one do not approach it.