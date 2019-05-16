Cardinal Newman knocks off Hammond, 1-0 in SCISA Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In the 74th minute between Cardinal Newman and Hammond in Wednesday night’s 3A SCISA Championship, Jamie Lopez Gutierez sealed the Cardinals’ victory, putting in the golden goal that would cap the season with a championship.

It was the third-straight Hammond-Cardinal Newman SCISA final, and it wasn’t without drama.

The match, originally scheduled last Saturday, was halted in the second half due to bad weather in the area over the weekend, so the two teams met Wednesday night at Heathwood Hall.

But through rain and a few days of waiting, the Cardinals prevailed as champs.