Hammond tops Ben Lippen in extras for SCISA title

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The ending was fitting for a series as good as the SCISA Championship had been all three games. In the top of the ninth, Brig Brannon broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run single to left, giving Hammond the lead over Ben Lippen for good and first SCISA title since 2013.