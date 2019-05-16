Presidential candidate Andrew Yang planning campaign stops in SC this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be visiting South Carolina as part of his nation-wide Humanity First tour.

Yang’s first stop will be in Hopkins, S.C. on Saturday, May 18 for a fish fry that will be co-sponsored by the Wayne Clay Sumpter Memorial Scholarship and catered by D&T Roadside Kitchen.

Also on Saturday, May 18, Yang will be at the Rehoboth Baptist Church in Northeast Columbia for a town hall meeting.

Finally wrapping things up on Sunday, May 19 with a meet and greet in Charleston.

