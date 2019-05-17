‘Julie Valentine’ mother accused of abandoning not one, but two of her babies in less than a year apart

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – An Upstate woman is accused of abandoning not one but two of her babies all in less than a year.

Now 30 years later with the help of DNA technology, Brook Graham is facing charges.

A judge charged her in the death of her baby boy.

His body was found in a trash bag in the woods back in 1989.

Last month, Graham was also charged in the death of her baby girl. Her body was found in a Kenmore vacuum cleaner box in a field in 1990.