Lexington takes down Byrnes for 5A state softball title

ROCK HILL (WOLO) — Lexington rallied from down 5-2 Friday night to edge Byrnes 6-5 in the third and final game of the 5A state championship series, claiming its first state title since 2001.

Saige Stanley’s solo home run in the top of the fifth gave Lexington a 6-5 lead, its first since going up 2-0 in the first courtesy of a Hannah Kumiyama two-run blast, her second of the series.

This is the second-straight season a team from Lexington took down Byrnes, after White Knoll defeated the Rebels last season to take home the 5A state title.

The win gives first-year coach Laurie Epps her first state title with the Wildcats.