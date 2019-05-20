Click It or Ticket It nationwide campaign underway

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies across the country, have kicked off the beginning of the Click It or Ticket It campaign.

The initiative that encourages people to buckle up as we get ready to head in to the memorial day weekend. Click It or Ticket It starts today Monday May 20th, 2019 through Sunday June 2nd, 2019 where they will be conducting a series of safety belt enforcement activities.

Over the next two weeks, authorities say they plan to ramp up enforcement and keep their eye out for people violation of the South Carolina primary safety belt law in hopes of putting an end to all highway fatalities.

The national initiative held during the same time every year is the kick off to the ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer” which falls between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

(NHTSA) strongly encourages anyone riding within a motor vehicle, during the day or night to

always use their safety belt to reduce their chance of injury or death in a vehicle crash.