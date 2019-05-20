Lexington Co. hosts military signing day for students with plans of joining U.S. Armed Forces

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Athletes aren’t the only ones holding signing day ceremonies.

This morning, Lexington County School District One hosted its first military signing day at River Bluff High School.

Students planning to enter a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces after graduation signed their letters of intent.

Recruiters invited students and families from all five Lexington District One high schools to participate in the celebration.