Report: Gamecock safety looking to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic, a Gamecock safety is looking to transfer from the USC football program.

South Carolina DB Jonathan Gipson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 20, 2019

Gipson arrived on campus about a year ago, after signing with the Gamecocks in December of 2017 as a three-star recruit, but he hasn’t seen much playing time after one season, playing in just two games in 2018, making eight tackles against Chattanooga and Virginia.