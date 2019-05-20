Report: Gamecock safety looking to transfer

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic, a Gamecock safety is looking to transfer from the USC football program.

Jonathan Gipson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Cubelic.

Gipson arrived on campus about a year ago, after signing with the Gamecocks in December of 2017 as a three-star recruit, but he hasn’t seen much playing time after one season, playing in just two games in 2018, making eight tackles against Chattanooga and Virginia.

 

 

