Survey: SC ranks in the top 10 as one of the best state’s for military retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is among the nation’s best for military retirees.

According to Wallethub, South Carolina comes in at number five in their survey that was based on criteria such as the number of veterans per capita, number of VA facilities and the percentage of homeless veterans.

Virginia ranked number one for the best state for military retirees.

To learn more about the state’s listed for best and worst, view here.