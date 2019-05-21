Birmingham church bombing survivor shares story of that day in 1963

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One of the survivors from the Birmingham, Alabama church bombing in 1963 was in the Midlands tonight to share her story of that day and the Civil Rights Movement that followed.

Sarah Rudolph says the world we live in is much different now and that we shouldn’t take our liberties for granted.

Four African American girls were killed during the attack which was found to be an act of white supremacist terrorism.