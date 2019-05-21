Florence sheriff’s law enforcement certification suspended
Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE)–Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone’s law enforcement certification has been suspended as of Monday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council voted on the suspension Monday.
They say at this time, he can no longer execute or perform any law enforcement duties or activities.
Last month, the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association removed Boone from its association.
Boone was indicted Wednesday, April 24, by the South Carolina Grand Jury on one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement.
Boone is currently out on bond with conditions including GPS monitoring and a no-contact order with Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Former Florence County Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes will serve as sheriff until the resolution of Boone’s case or until a sheriff is elected during the next general election.