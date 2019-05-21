Florence sheriff’s law enforcement certification suspended

Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE)–Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone’s law enforcement certification has been suspended as of Monday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council voted on the suspension Monday.

They say at this time, he can no longer execute or perform any law enforcement duties or activities.

Last month, the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association removed Boone from its association.

Boone was by the South Carolina Grand Jury on one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement.

Boone is currently out on bond with conditions including with Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Former Florence County until the resolution of Boone’s case or until a sheriff is elected during the next general election.