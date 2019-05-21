Seniors can receive $25 for local farmers market nutrition program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will return this summer to help low-income seniors with healthier diets by supporting South Carolina small farmers.

The seasonal USDA grant program allow those 60 and older to purchase fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and agriculture programs from May to October 15.

Participants will receive $25 in the form of five checks of $5. Checks will be distributed on first-come, first-served basis.

Vouchers can be issued at these locations:

· St. John Baptist Church

3404 W. Beltline Blvd., Columbia

June 1: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Grace United Methodist Church

410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

June 4: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Killian Park

1424 Marthan Road, Columbia

June 5: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Hopkins Park

150 Hopkins Park, Columbia

June 6: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Mt. Nebo Baptist Church

8801 Bluff Road, Gadsden

June 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Delta Life Development Center

5307 Fairfield Road, Columbia

June 12: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Eastover Town Hall

624 Main St., Eastover

June 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The eligibility process will include attending a distribution event, completing the application, provide proof of identity and residence in the county and self-declare amount of household income.

If eligible, participants will receive the $25 benefit.