Seniors can receive $25 for local farmers market nutrition program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will return this summer to help low-income seniors with healthier diets by supporting South Carolina small farmers.
The seasonal USDA grant program allow those 60 and older to purchase fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and agriculture programs from May to October 15.
Participants will receive $25 in the form of five checks of $5. Checks will be distributed on first-come, first-served basis.
Vouchers can be issued at these locations:
· St. John Baptist Church
3404 W. Beltline Blvd., Columbia
June 1: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· Grace United Methodist Church
410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia
June 4: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· Killian Park
1424 Marthan Road, Columbia
June 5: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Hopkins Park
150 Hopkins Park, Columbia
June 6: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
8801 Bluff Road, Gadsden
June 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· Delta Life Development Center
5307 Fairfield Road, Columbia
June 12: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· Eastover Town Hall
624 Main St., Eastover
June 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The eligibility process will include attending a distribution event, completing the application, provide proof of identity and residence in the county and self-declare amount of household income.
If eligible, participants will receive the $25 benefit.