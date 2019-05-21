Tension picks up in day six of Timothy Jones murder trial

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Growing tension between the prosecution and defense set the tone for Day Six of the Timothy Jones murder trial.

Just one day after emotional testimony from Timothy Jones’s ex-wife, Amber Kyzer, prosecutors brought in two correctional officers from Kirkland Correctional Institution to paint a picture of Jones’s first few hours in custody on September 12, 2014.

The two said Jones voluntarily told them why he did what he did to his children when they walked with him to the maximum security wing of the prison.

“He said that his son was messing with electrical sockets, and in his mind, he thought he was trying to hurt something, and he killed him,” said Ben Boyd, a Corrections Officer at Kirkland.

One remembers Jones cried when he first got escorted inside, but then he calmed down once they started talking to them.

“The daughter walked in, and then I guess he saw the daughter, and the thing that really got to me was when he said he choked his daughter so hard, she turned purple,” said Travis Pressley, a Corrections Officer at Kirkland.

Throughout their time on the stand, Jones’s defense team tried to poke holes about what they remembered.

Boyd Young, the lead defense attorney for Jones, asked Pressley why he didn’t include the incident involving Jones’s daughter in his initial report.

“During that time, we had to quickly write it, we had too many stuff (sic) going on that day,” Pressley said.

At one point, the defense wanted to cross-examine how Pressley wrote things down on the report, to which Judge Eugene Griffith told them to move on from that line of questioning.

This led to a handful of jury breaks, setting the stage for more back-and-forth action over the next few days.

Other notable testimony from the day included analysis of Jones’s cell phone activity on the night and the days after the murders.

Mike Phipps, a Crime Scene Investigator with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, went into detail about what Jones looked up on his phone, his YouTube activity, and the calls and text messages he received.

On August 28, the night the murders of his five children allegedly happened, Jones received a batch of phone calls from his ex-wife, and YouTube records showing he watched a graphic scene from the movie American History X.

The next few days, Jones allegedly looked up things like herbal incense stores in Georgia, countries that one could not be extradited from, campsites and dumps in South Carolina, and YouTube videos on dogs digging up bodies in dumps and how to use muriatic acid.

He also received phone calls and text messages from his ex-wife, his neighbor and childrens’ babysitter (Christina Ehlke), his supervisor at Intel (Jim McConnell), his grandmother (Roberta Thornberry), and Janet Ricard, the former Assistant Principal at Saxe Gotha Elementary School. Ehlke, McConnell, and Ricard all took the stand on the first day of testimony Wednesday.

Before August 28, Jones allegedly researched how to know if one’s wife was being prostituted, and watched some videos from the movie A Beautiful Mind, which centers on a character having schizophrenia.

Phipps was still on the stand when Judge Griffith decided to adjourn court Tuesday.

The jury did not make its first appearance of the day until around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The first two witnesses were Cynthia Bobe and Vicky Roberts, who both work with the Jackson, Miss. field office of the FBI.

They talked about the exchange of Jones’s cell phone with Lexington County investigator Shelby Derrick in Atlanta a few days after Jones was arrested in Mississippi.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning at the Lexington County Courthouse.