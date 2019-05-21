Woman accused in 11 month old daughter’s death to appear in court

Chesterfield Co., (WPDE)–Breanna Lewis is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Courthouse in connection with homicide by child abuse in the death of her 11-month-old daughter last May in Chesterfield County, according to 4th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard E. Redmond.

Redmond can’t release the specifics of a hearing due to a gag order in the case.

Deputies arrested Lewis last May and initially charged her with improper disposal of human remains and filing a false police report after her daughter, Harlee Lewis, was found dead in a diaper box on Daisy Lewis Lane off Jackson Road East in the Chesterfield community of Chesterfield County.

The arrest warrant for the homicide by child abuse charge reads:

“On or about May 29, 2018, one Breanna Denise Lewis did commit the offense of homicide by child abuse by inflicting injuries about the body of her 11-month-old daughter that were non-accidental which resulted in her death. Probable cause was based on the investigation, physical evidence and pathological findings. This offense occurred at 202 Daisy Lewis Lane in the Chesterfield area of Chesterfield County.”

Deputies said Lewis lied and told them she’d been assaulted by a man, who had ripped baby Harlee from her arms near her home.

Deputies issued an Amber Alert but canceled it after finding the baby’s body in the diaper box.

She’s also charged with desecration of human remains, tampering with evidence and giving false information to law enforcement.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation earlier this year. No word on when or if the results of the evaluation will be released.