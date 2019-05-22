Father accused of abusing 8 month old to the point of paralysis arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested 27 year old Nicholas Rashawn Knapper accused of severely abusing his 8 month old son police say was primarily in his care during the day. The baby boy’s mother, 27 year old Ashley Kingston was also arrested on charges of Obstruction of Justice.

Authorities say May 15, 2019, Richland County Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched to an area hospital, after an 8-month-old boy was admitted into the intensive care unit with trauma to the head and internal injuries. Investigators told them Kingston claimed the child had been acting differently out of nowhere at the beginning of May. After having the child examined the Pediatrician determined the baby need to be rushed to an area hospital for further treatment.

Physicians determined the infant suffered multiple injuries including paralysis to the left side of his body, permanent brain injuries and a fractured leg doctors believe were the result of shaking, blunt force and/or twisting and pulling.

The infant’s father, Nicholas Knapper has been charged with Inflicting Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child and Obstruction of Justice after police say he told his girlfriend to erase her cell phone. Kingston has been charged with Obstruction of Justice. The duo are currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.