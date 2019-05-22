JUST IN: One Fort Jackson employee dies during prescribed burn operation

Quintara Hatten,

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Fort Jackson civilian employee died shortly after noon today during a prescribed burn operation in a post training area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted.

