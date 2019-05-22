Little Caesars trying out “meatless sausage” pizzas

(CNN) – Little Caesars is testing out a meatless, sausage pizza. It’s trying out plant based proteins.

The “Impossible Supreme Pizza” has meatless sausage made by Impossible Foods.

Little Caesars is testing the pizza out for four weeks at stores in Florida, New Mexico and Washington and will then decide if they want to release the pizza to more locations.

Impossible Foods also provides a meatless, plant-based burger patty to Burger King called the “Impossible Whopper.”