New solar farm coming to Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Eastover Solar is launching plans to construct a new solar farm in Richland County.

According to the Governor’s office, Eastover Solar will be investing $80 million in the project.

The solar farm is expected to be located on a 740-acre site outside of Eastover and is expected to power approximately 18,000 homes.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

Eastover Solar will sell the electricity it produces to Dominion Energy.