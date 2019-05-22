West Columbia PD searching for two men accused of using stolen credit card at Wal-Mart

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is looking for two individuals accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart in West Columbia.

One is a black male wearing a black t-shirt, grey pants and a black New York Yankees hate, a good chain with a medallion and shoes with burgundy laces on the right food and neon yellow laces on the left foot.

The second male is Hispanic and seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a red New York Yankees hat and white and black shoes. The two males are possibly driving a dark in color SUV and dark in color sports car.

If you have any information about either individual whereabouts, contact the West Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.