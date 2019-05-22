West Columbia PD searching for two men accused of using stolen credit card at Wal-Mart

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is looking for two individuals accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart in West Columbia.

One is a black male wearing a black t-shirt, grey pants and a black New York Yankees hate, a good chain with a medallion and shoes with burgundy laces on the right food and neon yellow laces on the left foot.

Two suspects the West Columbia Police Department are searching for.

The second male is Hispanic and seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a red New York Yankees hat and white and black shoes. The two males are possibly driving a dark in color SUV and dark in color sports car.

If you have any information about either individual whereabouts, contact the West Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

