114 new jobs coming to Pickens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – U.S. Waffle Company announced plans to launch a new frozen food processing facility in Pickens County.

The $22 million investment is expected to create approximately 114 new jobs.

The existing operations will be relocating and new production lines will be moving into an existing 310,000 sq.foot facility at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 178 in Liberty, S.C.

The new plant is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2019, and those interested in joining the U.S. Waffle Company team should visit www.uswaffle.com.